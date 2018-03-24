MELBOURNE, Australia -- Daniel Ricciardo says Lewis Hamilton's pole position lap at the Australian Grand Prix was like Mercedes showing the finger to the rest of the paddock and throwing a pie in everyone's face.

Hamilton qualified over 0.6s clear of the rest of the field at the season-opening qualifying session in Melbourne -- the first clear indication that Mercedes has lost none of the advantage it held over its rivals for the past four years. Ricciardo -- who had a three-place grid penalty regardless but had hoped to set a lap time within 0.3s of Mercedes -- said it was a clear signal to the rest of the paddock.

"I knew that they would have a bit more, and I expected them to be more than two tenths quicker than us, but to go that much quicker at the end, that was like them doing this [shows the finger] to everyone," he said. "It was like throwing a pie in everyone's face. So look they can do it, they are obviously the ones that are leading. I know it would be nice to be in that position, but for everyone else it sucks!"

Daniel Ricciardo will line up in eighth on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix once his grid penalty for an FP2 infringement is applied. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Asked if it was disheartening that Mercedes still had a clear advantage over the rest of the teams, Ricciardo added: "Yeah that sucks. It is frustrating because I am over it. Everyone else wants to see them get challenged a bit more. That was a little bit of a punch in the stomach to everyone.

"So I know they are loving it, they are in a good position, but everyone else is hating it. So hopefully we can catch up. Hopefully in the race they don't have as much as that because that is a bit scary that [qualifying engine] mode they got."

Ricciardo will start his home race from eighth on the grid once his three-place penalty for speeding under red flags in Friday practice is added to his fifth-place qualifying position. He said his qualifying lap, which was 0.27s shy of teammate Max Verstappen, was not his best.

"I missed a few tenths," he admitted. "I just saw the compare to Max and it was pretty much all in the first sector. There is a little bit in braking. But quite a chunk on the straights as well. So it looked like...let's say I was the first out in the...I was losing a bit on the straights.

"It was okay, I don't think it was too bad as far as the balance went, but we ran out of front wing quite early in the qualifying. We kept asking for a bit more front grip, but there was not anything really, we could do at the end to get more out of it. So Q1, Q2 I was relatively happy.

"We aborted the second Q2 lap but generally I was feeling okay with the balance. But at the end when you are just leaning on the car, that extra three, four tenths, we just lacked a bit of front end grip."