MELBOURNE, Australia -- Sebastian Vettel won against the odds at the Australian Grand Prix after taking advantage of a Virtual Safety Car to beat Lewis Hamilton to victory.

Hamilton had looked locked on for a win from pole position for the first 25 laps, but found himself shuffled behind Vettel's Ferrari when Romain Grosjean stopped on track with a loose wheel nut. The resulting Virtual Safety Car gave Vettel, who had yet to pit, an opportunity to make a tyre change while the rest of the field was going at a reduced speed, and in doing so he emerged ahead of Hamilton.

The Ferrari victory was in part opportunistic, but also had a strategic element after Ferrari coerced Hamilton into an early pit stop by pitting Kimi Raikkonen from second on lap 18. Hamilton followed on lap 19, allowing Vettel to stay out longer in the hope something would disrupt the flow of the race. Grosjean's misfortune proved to be the catalyst the Ferrari pit wall had hoped for and Vettel emerged from his pit stop ahead of Hamilton.

Racing resumed on lap 32, but although Hamilton pushed hard he was unable to find a way past the Ferrari on the tight Albert Park circuit. As a result he had to settle for second ahead of Raikkonen, Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso (who also benefitted from the Virtual Safety Car) and Max Verstappen.

