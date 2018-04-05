Bahrain Grand Prix: Full coverage

Watch how Valtteri Bottas booked his place at the head of the grid for the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix. (1:43)

A round-up of all of our coverage of the second round of the 2018 Formula One season in Bahrain.

Build-up

Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas face the media in Thursday's FIA drivers' press conference. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Haas makes changes to pit crew for Bahrain

Haas has swapped members of its F1 pit crew around to avoid a repeat of the mistakes which destroyed its chances of a strong result at the Australian Grand Prix.

Honda forced into engine changes for Bahrain Grand Prix

Honda has been forced into making component changes to the engines of both Toro Rosso cars ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 teams to commit to second esports championship season

Formula One teams will be granted official entries into the series' second esports championship season in 2018, which includes an NFL-style draft and a $200,000 prize fund for the winners.

Preview

Lewis Hamilton leads the pack away in the season-opening race in Australia. Chris Putnam / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Bahrain Grand Prix preview: Mercedes, Haas eyeing redemption in the desert

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari roll into Bahrain on a high after outfoxing Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to win the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Video

Sebastian Vettel on track during the season-opening race at Albert Park, Melbourne. Morgan Hancock/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Floodlights, desert backdrop, next stop is Bahrain

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton preview the Bahrain Grand Prix and which team the track benefits the most.

How Bottas secured Bahrain pole in 2017

Watch how Valtteri Bottas booked his place at the head of the grid for the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix.

All you need to know about the Bahrain Grand Prix

Jennie Gow brings you the best facts and stats ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Double amputee Monger takes podium on return race

British racing driver Billy Monger finished third in his first race back in the British F3 championship after his crash last year that resulted in both his legs being amputated.

How can F1 solve overtaking problem?

Maurice Hamilton thinks Formula 1 needs new front wings to attract fans with wheel-to-wheel racing.