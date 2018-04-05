Kimi Raikkonen says it's pointless for him to think about Liberty Media's plans post-2020 as Formula One drivers have "zero power"

Liberty Media will put forward its vision for Formula One for 2021 onwards in a meeting on Friday. The meeting will be headed by F1's managing director of motorsport, Ross Brawn and he will reveal to the teams Liberty's plans for future changes to the sporting and technical regulations, among other issues such as the distribution of prize money.

During Thursday's drivers' press conference in Bahrain, each of the drivers present were asked what changes they would like to see made by Liberty Media. Raikkonen dismissed the question and refused to offer a suggestion of his own.

"I don't have the power, so what's the point of even thinking about it? I don't understand, what's the point for me, in giving you a list if, in the end, I have zero power? We don't make the rules - that's my point. So what's the point in making a story about it?

"In the end, it's not our decision, it's up to them, it's their business. They make their plans and take the decisions they feel are the correct ones, but I don't know what they're doing. I know very little about it and I'm not interested so we'll see tomorrow what they say. It's for many years from now and I doubt I'll be here when it comes."

2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen has no interest in discussing Liberty Media's plans for the sport post-2020. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

Raikkonen's former Ferrari teammate, Fernando Alonso says he'd like to see a closer grid as it's "a little bit sad" how predictable F1 has become in recent years with dominance of Mercedes and the sizeable gap the top three teams have over the rest.

"I think it could be a closer battle, that would be always welcome, but it has always been like that in F1. I remember watching TV in the very old days, I was watching on television last week a race from 1990 or '89. Apart from the first four cars, everyone was lapped. We remember that year like a golden year with big names etc.

"I think if you see now, other series, you watch a race of IndyCar or whatever, that unpredictable result until the last 10 laps makes you excited in front of the television. Now we can put out the qualifying order right now for this race on Thursday. That's a little bit sad.''