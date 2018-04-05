Watch how Valtteri Bottas booked his place at the head of the grid for the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix. (1:43)

The organiser of the Monaco Grand Prix insists this year's race will feature 'grid girls' despite Formula One ending the practice at the start of the year.

Ahead of the new season, F1 confirmed it was ending the tradition of using promotional female models to hold flags and driver number boards ahead of races. The decision was made because the sport's bosses felt it "was at odds with modern day societal norms". The ban prompted a lot of debate, with three-time world champion Niki Lauda claiming the ban was "against women" and former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone calling it "prudish".

F1 replaced 'grid girls' with a new initiative for 2018, which sees young drivers taking part in karting and junior categories accompany drivers to the grid ahead of the race. This was done for the first time at the Australian Grand Prix last month.

Monaco, F1's most famous race, plans to feature promotional models on the grid for this year's event on May 27 -- albeit without holding the name placards in front of every driver's car.

"The relationship is good with Liberty Media, because they understand that Monaco is not Spa or Monza," ACM president Michel Boeri told Monaco-Matin. "We've had no problems with Liberty Media, except for the grid girl issue. They'll be there, on the grid, but won't be holding any name-boards. They're pretty and the cameras will be on them once again."

Monaco is not the only race exploring its options after the ban. Russia is keen to revive the practice for its own race on September 30.

In comments reported by Russian news agency Interfax, the country's deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak said: "If we can reach an agreement we will revive this tradition. Moreover, our girls are the most beautiful."