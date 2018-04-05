SAKHIR, Bahrain -- When Formula One presents its vision for the sport's future in Bahrain on Friday, it will not only be the teams taking an interest in the details outlined by Ross Brawn.

Lewis Hamilton is also keen to find out what the sport will look like after 2020 and says it may impact the length of his next contract with world champions Mercedes. Brawn is set to reveal further details of F1's plans for the future on Friday, which is expected to include revised engine regulations, a budget cap and new aerodynamic regulations to promote overtaking.

The detail of those regulations could determine how long Mercedes stays in the sport, with the team's existing commercial deal with F1 due to expire at the end of 2020. It has already made clear that it was not entirely comfortable with parts of the engine plans presented by Brawn and the FIA last year.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton said the 2021 regulations would be among the factors he considers when determining the length of his new deal.

"We're still in discussions," he said when asked for an update on the contract. "I'm very relaxed about it. There's not really much to say. I'm not really in a rush. We're just taking our time, talking about it as and when we want to it. It's not a stressful thing for either of us.

"It's quite an interesting time for Formula One. Tomorrow there's some sort of announcement or discussions of what is happening in F1 moving forward. It's always good to wait to hear some of those and see the future of F1. For sure that could or could not have an impact on decisions you make in terms of length or whatever it is you end up doing in F1."

Asked if there was anything F1 might announce that would put him off, Hamilton added: "No, I wasn't hinting at anything. I hear there is some sort of announcement to be made. It'll be interesting to see what is happening with F1 as I am an integral part of it so it'll be great to know how it will all sit for us.

"Maybe it affects the driver market, maybe it doesn't. That's why I'm interested to know. It's actually come at a pretty good time because I still haven't put pen to paper so I think it's good for the team and good for us. I think it's important we do take our time because you should never rush anything. The team is not saying they are talking to other drivers. I've never ever, since I've been with the team, gone and spoken to another team."

At 33 years old and with four world championships under his belt, Hamilton has started to think about his plans after F1 and believes the next contract will be the most important one of his career.

"The last contract was the most important up until that point and then next one will be even more important than the last one. Also the length, your decision to how long you want to commit to being in F1 is becoming more and more important moving forwards for me being at the latter end of my career. It's one not to be rushed into.

"There is no rush and I will not be rushed into it. Ultimately, you want to have all of the information so you can make the most knowledgeable decision, I guess."