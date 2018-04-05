Max Verstappen believes it would be unfair to ban Mercedes from using its high-power engine modes in qualifying.

Mercedes' ''party mode'' was at the centre of paddock attention in Melbourne a fortnight ago as Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position by 0.7s at Albert Park. As a result, Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested that such engine modes could be restricted under parc ferme, which currently prohibits teams from altering their cars between qualifying and the race.

Verstappen dismissed the idea of restricting Mercedes' power modes.

"Honestly no. Because they just do a better job than everyone else so why should you take it away? It's not fair to them, but it's maybe up to F1 to maybe change the rules to make it more difficult to keep developing things and stuff like that. You certainly shouldn't take it away because they are really, really good. It's unfair to them.

"Well, same for me,'' Verstappen replied when asked if he shared Horner's frustrations. "But you have to also be honest and you have to be just clear about it they're just doing a better job than everyone else. Otherwise, I think we should just use the same engines. But that's not what everybody wants.''

Max Verstappen has dismissed the idea of banning Mercedes' qualifying engine modes. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Dutchman acknowledges that the Sakhir International Circuit isn't Red Bull's strongest track, but he is confident that the higher tyre degradation expected on Sunday will play into Red Bull's strengths of looking after its tyres.

"It's definitely not our best track, but also definitely not the worst so should be more or less in the middle again to what it was also in Melbourne but here for sure the tyre degradation should be a level higher so if we get everything right it can be quite an interesting race I think.

"I think in general it's tyre degradation and more overtaking opportunities but also just longer braking zones. You can do different things and the track is a bit wider, so you can drive a little bit different lines to stay out of dirty air. I think also the DRS is a little bit more efficient here to pass cars. All those things make it I guess a little bit more interesting.''