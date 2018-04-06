Aston Martin chief welcomes F1 vision, hints at future entry

Watch how Valtteri Bottas booked his place at the head of the grid for the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix. (1:43)

Iconic British car manufacturer Aston Martin has praised the aims stated in Formula One's vision for the next set of regulations as "a very positive step in the right direction" and exactly what it needed to consider returning to the grid as an engine supplier in future.

On Friday, F1 outlined five broad initiatives it wishes to implement for 2021, the season after the current regulations and commercial agreements come to an end. New F1 owners Liberty Media presented its vision to the teams on Friday in Bahrain, which hosts the second race of the season this weekend.

One of the proposals suggested by F1 is a simplification of engine rules, as well as including engine manufacturers in the current structure of prize payments (something which is currently limited to just to the teams). Liberty Media is keen to attract new manufacturers to the sport with a set of rules which make it easier to be immediately competitive.

The bullet points around the power units, the area of most interest to prospective entrants like Aston Martin, were:

• The PU must be cheaper, simpler, louder, have more power and reduce the necessity of grid penalties.

• It must remain road relevant, hybrid and allow manufacturers to build unique and original PU.

• New PU rules must be attractive for new entrants and Customer teams must have access to equivalent performance.

In recent years Aston Martin has shown increasing interest in returning to F1 as a manufacturer after 2020. The company has not raced in F1 with its own cars since 1960 but became the title sponsor for Red Bull's team for this season. Aston Martin and Red Bull also worked together on a joint hypercar project.

Aston Martin and Red Bull worked together to create the Valykrie hypercar Aston Martin

Shortly after the blueprint for 2021 was made public, Aston Martin president and CEO Andy Palmer tweeted the following:

We are extremely pleased to hear today's news regarding the future of Formula One. These prospective changes support many of the requirements needed for Aston Martin to enter the sport as an engine supplier. This is a very positive step in the right direction. — Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) April 6, 2018

Aston Martin attended a series of meetings this year with the FIA, Formula One and both existing and potential manufacturers. Those discussions have helped shape Liberty Media's proposal.

It remains to be seen how F1's existing manufacturers -- Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda -- react to the release. Last year, when Liberty Media outlined its initial blueprint for the next engine regulations, Ferrari threatened to quit the sport if it was not changed. Mercedes has also voiced apprehension about the direction the sport's new bosses want to pursue.