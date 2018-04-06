SAKHIR, Bahrain -- Claire Williams is confident her team's future would be secure heading into the next decade if Liberty Media is able to realise its blueprint for Formula One after 2020.

Editor's Picks Analysis: How realistic is F1's vision for 2021? A look at the broad vision F1 has unveiled for 2021 and the three key areas likely to become political battlegrounds over the coming weeks.

Liberty took control of the sport last year and at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix finally laid out its vision for F1's long-term future. During a meeting in the paddock, F1 bosses Ross Brawn and Chase Carey detailed their plans to the teams, which include new engine regulations, a budget cap, revised revenue distribution and a new governance structure.

The nature of the changes are likely to peg back F1's biggest teams while allowing independent outfits like Williams a chance to compete. But while the majority of teams are taking time to digest the details of the meeting, Williams is confident the proposal will result in a positive outcome for the team.

"I was extremely positive about today's meeting, I have to say," she said. "I think we've all hoped for change under our new management and I think today they presented change. I think for a team like ours, based on what they presented, it was an extremely good day for us.

Williams boss Claire Williams is confident her team will remain on the Formula One grid post-2020 if Liberty's plans come into fruition. Sutton Images

"I came back thinking let's crack open some champagne, because from our perspective if we can get these new regulations through, and if Liberty/FOM do everything they say they are going to do, that they presented this morning, then from our perspective I know that Williams' future is safe.

"That's not to say that we were on the brink, or anywhere close, but with today's sport and the way it is structured and with the financial disparity between teams then the likelihood of Williams' survival into the medium and long-term was looking pretty bleak. Everything they presented from revenue redistribution to cost caps is absolutely everything that we want to see from 2021 and beyond, so I'm personally delighted with the proposals that they laid down."

Although Mercedes boss Toto Wolff views Liberty's proposal as a starting point for discussions, Williams believes the sport's bosses have issued the proposal as a take-it-or-leave-it deal.

"I know that in the past you can have these conversations and they come out and not necessarily anything is ever done about it, but I'm not sure these discussions are negotiable. That's not the message I got anyway.

"I believe it was a proposal rather than a wishlist. It was presented as such and I think that everyone felt it was a blueprint for the future. There are obviously elements in that proposal are under FOM's control and others which fall under the FIA's control -- but I believe that FOM and FIA are working together and, as I've always said, if we're going to protect the future of this sport then we need to work collaboratively. All three stakeholders."