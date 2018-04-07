A round-up of the main talking points from qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Sebastian Vettel led a Ferrari lock-out of the front row.

Shock: Seeing Mercedes legitimately out-qualified in the V6 turbo era isn't something we are used. Lewis Hamilton's set-up may have been more race-focused with a penalty incoming, but that should take nothing away from Ferrari's effort.

Shocker No.1: Max Verstappen prematurely finishing Q1 with his car in the wall. The Dutchman had a spin while pushing too hard in Australia and this error means he will start 15th on Sunday. It looked like a similar error, just losing control of the car through the apex, at a race Red Bull would have hoped to have two cars putting Ferrari under pressure from the very start. Another reminder that Verstappen, for all his incredible raw talent, is still not quite the finished product.

Max Verstappen will start the Bahrain Grand Prix from 15th place after crashing out in Q1. Sutton Images

Shocker No.2: Fernando Alonso and McLaren have been talking a big game recently, but in the end came nowhere close to making the top ten shootout. That was made a bit worse by what followed...

Happy days for Honda: Toro Rosso picked a good race for its brilliant qualifying effort. Pierre Gasly will start from fifth on Sunday, the highest a Honda-powered car will have started in the V6 turbo era -- on the home circuit of the major shareholders of McLaren, the team it was unceremoniously binned by at the end of last year.

Vettel steals Kimi's limelight: Kimi Raikkonen had looked like the quicker Ferrari driver all weekend, but when it mattered -- in the final seconds of Q3 -- Sebastian Vettel pulled a lap right out of the top drawer to claim his first pole position of the year.

Sebastian Vettel secured Ferrari's first pole position in Bahrain since 2007. Sutton Images

Strategy watch: The reigning world champion will start from ninth after serving his gearbox penalty, but watching his strategy unfold will be fascinating in context of the race. While his rivals at the front end of the grid start on the super-soft compound, he will start on the more durable soft tyre, meaning he should be able to go longer in the opening stint.

Star of the session: This has to be Gasly. A tremendous effort to be best of the rest, especially when that slot had looked likely to be taken by Renault or Haas.