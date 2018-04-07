Max Verstappen has revealed a sudden surge in power was the cause of his spin in the first part of qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen will start Sunday's race from 15th on the grid after crashing out in Q1. The Dutchman lost control of his Red Bull on the exit of Turn 2, ultimately ending qualifying in the barriers on the left-hand side of the circuit.

"It was unfortunate," Verstappen said. "I studied the data before I came here and suddenly we had 150 horsepower increase which is a bit odd because the corner is not flat out you are feathering the throttle. It was like an on and off switch so when you have 150 horsepower less then 150 more it spun up the rear tyres aggressively and I spun.

"No, I didn't anticipate it at all. 150 horsepower when you already think you are on the limit is quite a lot.''

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix from 15th place after crashing out in Q1. Sutton Images

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Verstappen will not be hit with a grid penalty as no serious damage was sustained to the chassis. The 20-year-old has made two high-profile mistakes in the opening rounds of the season, but Horner is confident his driver will bounce back quickly.

"I've not spoken to him in person yet but basically he was doing another lap to get the engine to learn a little bit more and to optimise the setting and unfortunately the rear got away from him through Turn 2. He got on the kerb. The damage his fair superficial and there is no damage to the chassis it is just annoying that it happened in that part of qualifying.

"The good thing is that this is a track you can overtake at and we don't think we'll have to take a grid penalty so we will see.

"I think it is just racing,'' Horner replied when asked if Verstappen is pushing too hard. "At that point in quali that was never going to be a quicker than so it was purely about getting the engine to learn its optimum setting. It is a mistake but he will bounce back from it.''