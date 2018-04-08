SAKHIR, Bahrain -- Sebastian Vettel took his second victory of the season on Sunday night after holding off Valtteri Bottas in a tense finish to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The race boiled down to a strategic battle between Ferrari and Mercedes, with Bottas on a fresher set of tyres in the closing stages. The Finn closed in on Vettel's tail, but despite looking to the inside at Turn 1 on the final lap, couldn't make a move stick and had to settle for second.

Lewis Hamilton took third after Kimi Raikkonen retired from the race following an incident in the pit lane. During a routine pit stop the Ferrari hit one of its mechanics, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

More to follow...