          Sebastian Vettel beats Valtteri Bottas to Bahrain win

          Mark Thompson/Getty Images
          12:53 PM ET

            SAKHIR, Bahrain -- Sebastian Vettel took his second victory of the season on Sunday night after holding off Valtteri Bottas in a tense finish to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

            The race boiled down to a strategic battle between Ferrari and Mercedes, with Bottas on a fresher set of tyres in the closing stages. The Finn closed in on Vettel's tail, but despite looking to the inside at Turn 1 on the final lap, couldn't make a move stick and had to settle for second.

            Lewis Hamilton took third after Kimi Raikkonen retired from the race following an incident in the pit lane. During a routine pit stop the Ferrari hit one of its mechanics, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

            More to follow...

