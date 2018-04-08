A look at the major talking points from the dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix, where Sebastian Vettel withstood late pressure to win his second consecutive race.

Shock: Seeing Toro Rosso legitimately quicker than its midfield rivals as the race unfolded. Fourth position for Pierre Gasly was helped by both Red Bulls and Kimi Raikkonen failing to make the finish, but the fact he finished comfortably clear of a Haas, Renault and McLaren was not something everyone was expecting over race distance. A big day for Honda.

Shocker Ferrari's disastrous pit stop for Kimi Raikkonen sent one of its mechanics to the hospital. It appeared Raikkonen pulled away from the box before his rear left tyre had been fitted. It was later confirmed the mechanic had suffered multiple leg fractures. T

The injured mechanic was immediately tended to by medical crews in the pit lane. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

Red Bull's race unravels early: Red Bull's race went south pretty quickly. Max Verstappen came to blows with Lewis Hamilton after a rather optimistic move at Turn 1 which led to contact. As he slowed with a puncture, he passed teammate Daniel Ricciardo as he pulled over at the side of the road with a loss of power. Red Bull hoped it could take the fight to Ferrari, instead it was packing up the garage before the race was finished.

Haas confusion: Kevin Magnussen did well to convert Haas' pace into a fifth place finish but he was sarcastically congratulating his team mid-way through the race. The Dane was nearly taken out by his teammate Romain Grosjean at Turn 1 after his pit-stop and then spent a lap bottled up behind him -- leading to several bleeps of the TV world feed censor over the radio.

Say what?: Pierre Gasly signed off his tremendous drive to fourth with what seemed to be a little dig at Fernando Alonso and McLaren. After finishing fifth in Australia, Alonso had told his team "Now we can fight!" -- which was seen as a dig to Honda, the engine it had struggled with for three years. Gasly's sign off after claiming Honda's best result in the V6 turbo era in Bahrain? "Now we can fight!"

Sebastian Vettel helped Ferrari claim its first back-to-back victories since the 2010 season. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis sees red: Lewis Hamilton spent the final part of his lap struggling with his own race radio. It appeared the team could not hear his increasingly irritated messages as he asked if he was meeting his target times. It was a solid recovery drive back to third place in what was always going to be a tough evening after his gearbox penalty.

Bottas falls short: It was hard to escape the feeling that the result would have been different had the other Mercedes been chasing Sebastian Vettel at the end. Vettel said after the race he had nothing left from his tyres -- Bottas did not seem to fully commit to the opportunity for a late lunge at the start of the final lap. Not sure I can imagine Hamilton or Ricciardo doing the same...

Driver of the day: This can go to one of two drivers. Vettel's drive in the closing stages was sublime, given that he was clinging on for dear life with those tyres, but Gasly was also a superstar.