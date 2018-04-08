        <
          Ferrari mechanic suffers broken leg in pit lane collision

          Raikkonen's race ends in the pits (1:38)

          Kimi Raikkonen's Bahrain Grand Prix ended in disaster as he was unsafely released from the pits, injuring a mechanic in the process. (1:38)

          2:24 PM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
          Ferrari has confirmed that a mechanic suffered multiple leg fractures during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday during a botched pit stop for Kimi Raikkonen.

          At his second stop of the race on Lap 35, Raikkonen was prematurely released from his pit box before all four wheels had been attached to his car. One of the three mechanics working on the left rear, which had yet to be changed, was hit and dragged to the floor as the car accelerated away. Replays showed the car made contact with the mechanic's leg.

          Raikkonen was immediately told to slow his car to a halt, ending his race. It was immediately clear there was an issue as medical staff arrived at the rear of Ferrari's pit box.

          Having been taken to hospital during the race, the mechanic -- named only as Francesco in the team's tweets -- was later confirmed to have suffered a shinbone and fibula fracture in the incident. There were clearly mixed emotions after the race as Raikkonen's teammate Sebastian Vettel celebrated victory on the podium.

          Speaking about what happened and why his car moved prematurely, Raikkonen later told Sky Sports: "I go when the light is green, I don't see what happens behind. Unfortunate that he got hurt, but my job is to go when the light changes. Any more [than] that, I don't know really. Hopefully he's OK."

