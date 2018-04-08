Relive all the action from the Bahrain Grand Prix through the eyes of social media as Sebastian Vettel made it two wins from two. (0:54)

Daniel Ricciardo likened his early retirement from the Bahrain Grand Prix to having his heart ripped out from his backside.

Ricciardo was running in fourth behind eventual race winner Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen before his Red Bull came to a grinding halt on lap two. The Red Bulls had shown strong pace during the race simulations in Friday practice leaving both drivers hopeful that they could challenge the Ferraris and Mercedes.

The Aussie was understandably downbeat after the race, saying retiring from a grand prix so early on is "the worst feeling".

"I lost all power so it looked like an electrical issue I guess but it was as if I just switched the car off and had nothing,'' Ricciardo said. "Being out so early in a race it's the worst feeling, especially when it's a night race, you're up all day waiting for those two hours and after two minutes it's over. The sport can rip your heart out from your you know what. It's brutal sometimes.''

Daniel Ricciardo suffered a fourth retirement in six races as he retired on the second lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Red Bull confirmed after the race that Ricciardo's fourth retirement in six races was down to a electrical engine issue.