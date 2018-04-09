Kimi Raikkonen's Bahrain Grand Prix ended in disaster as he was unsafely released from the pits, injuring a mechanic in the process. (1:38)

MANAMA, Bahrain -- The Ferrari mechanic who was hit by Kimi Raikkonen's car during a pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix is recovering in hospital after successful surgery on a broken leg.

Francesco Cigarini was stood ready to put a new wheel on the left rear of Raikkonen's Ferrari when it was released from its pit box too early. As the Finn accelerated back into the pit lane, the left rear tyre, which had not been changed, hit Cigarini's left leg and fractured his tibia and fibula bones. Medical staff arrived on the scene immediately after the incident and he was then taken to a local hospital for surgery.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Cigarini posted a picture on Instagram account from his hospital bed with the caption: "Surgery OK. I have to thank all the people worried for me. Nothing else, just a big thanks. Hugs!"

Ferrari has launched an investigation into the procedural error that gave Raikkonen a green light to leave the pit box before his left rear tyre had been changed. Speaking to the media on Sunday night, Raikkonen said he had simply reacted as he normally would in any other pit stop.

"My job is to go when the light changes green," he explained. "That's the only thing what we look at. Unfortunately, one of the guys paid a hefty price on whatever the mistake is. So, for sure, it's not very good."

The mistake forced Raikkonen to retire from the race in the pit lane and Ferrari was fined €50,000 by the FIA for an unsafe release.