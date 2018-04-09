Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes his team had a 90 percent chance of winning the Bahrain Grand Prix in the closing stages but still let victory slip through its fingers.

Sebastian Vettel's lead came under threat in the second half of the race, when Mercedes fitted medium tyres to both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton's cars in a bid to go to the end of the race with just one stop. It was assumed that Ferrari would then have to sacrifice track position when Vettel made his second pit stop, having taken on soft tyres at the end of his first stint.

However, after Ferrari botched Kimi Raikkonen's second stop, a moment which left a mechanic with a broken leg, Vettel was kept out and told to go to the end on the yellow-striped compound. That meant Vettel had to complete a 39-lap stint and nurse his tyres as Bottas reeled him in.

Vettel, who later admitted he had "nothing in control" and was convinced he was going to lose as soon as Ferrari was forced to switch his strategy, held on to win by just 0.6s. Wolff was convinced Mercedes should have been on the top step.

"We had won the race already after coming out on the medium behind Sebastian with a gap we were able to close down knowing they would need to stop once again or they would run out of tyre if we were to push them," he said after the race. "This was the moment where I would say probably the 90 percent probability was on us winning, and we lost that."

Sebastian Vettel withstood late pressure from Valtteri Bottas to win in Bahrain. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Bottas was within DRS range of Vettel for the last few laps and appeared to think about an overtaking move at the start of the final lap, only to opt against a late lunge down the inside.

Wolff was asked if he felt Bottas could have done anything different at the end of the race, to which he replied: "Sitting here, it is frustrating that it wasn't enough, that there wasn't a move, but it's unfair to say that because these cars are difficult to overtake and Sebastian is a great driver."

"We realised pretty early that the medium was a good tyre so we decided to go for the medium and see how it would be on our car, but stick with the option of stopping twice. Valtteri immediately had very good pace. It was clear we could make it to the end on the medium, but there was still a chance Ferrari would do the same.

"This is taking big risks because at the end, Vettel's car was probably two seconds slower than Valtteri's so if it had been one or two laps later, he would have lost the race. Would be is not what counts. What counts is the race result. Sebastian and Ferrari won it, very deserved. We adapted to the situation."