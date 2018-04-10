Kimi Raikkonen's Bahrain Grand Prix ended in disaster as he was unsafely released from the pits, injuring a mechanic in the process. (1:38)

Former world champion Nico Rosberg will return to the cockpit of a race car by giving Formula E's 'Gen2' car its first public demonstration in May.

Rosberg will conduct a 10-minute demonstration prior to Formula E's Berlin ePrix at the circuit based at Tempelhof Airport. The German's last race appearance was the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he beat Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to that year's F1 title. He unexpectedly retired from motor racing several days later.

The announcement came with the additional news Rosberg has become an investor in the all-electric series, something he believes has huge potential.

The second generation Formula E car will make its debut at the start of the 2018/2019 season. Formula E

"I'm really excited to get behind the wheel of the Gen2 car," Rosberg said. "It will be great to experience this high-performance e-mobility car and let's see if I still have it in me!

"It makes it even more special that I'm able to do this at the Berlin ePrix, as I've always loved racing in my home country -- Germany. Since my retirement, I've become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet.

"I've therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago."

Formula E revealed its next-generation car at the start of the year. Gen2 will be introduced officially for the fifth season -- 2018/19 -- which starts later this year. The fourth season of Formula E runs until a New York double header on July 14/15.

Rosberg's former team is also set to join Formula E. Mercedes has confirmed it will join the grid for the sixth season, starting in 2019, having withdrawn from German touring cars this year in anticipation of that switch. Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff predicted in 2017 that Formula E will become "a serious motorsport player in five years.".

German media has repeatedly linked Rosberg with a management role with Mercedes' future team.