Radio Ga Ga: The airwaves turn blue in Bahrain

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton feels his collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen was unnecessary which scuppered his chances to win the Bahrain Grand Prix. (1:56)

A round-up of the best radio messages of the Bahrain Grand Prix, a race which featured several frustrated drivers giving Formula One's TV producers a difficult time.

"F--- f--- f----!"

Max Verstappen curses after spinning his Red Bull RB14 out of Q1 and into the Sakhir barriers. He would be forced to start 15th as a result.

"I am so stupid. I am so stupid. My bad."

Charles Leclerc shoulders the blame for being eliminated from the same session after spinning at the final corner of his flying lap when it looked like he had done enough to proceed.

"Pole position. That was a lion lap!"

Ferrari congratulates Sebastian Vettel for claiming his first pole position of the season, one he snatched from under the nose of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Qualifying ended prematurely for Max Verstappen. Sutton Images

"What the f--- is he doing!? Guys, come on."

Kevin Magnussen vents after narrowly avoiding being taken out by teammate Romain Grosjean at the first corner as the Frenchman got all out of shape behind a Force India. Magnussen's mood was going to get worse before it got better...

"We'll box Romain this lap."

"Well then tell him to get out of the f---ing way!"

With new tyres at his disposal, Magnussen questions why he is still following -- and being held up by -- Grosjean a few corners later given his tyre advantage.

"Well done guys. F---ing hell!"

After seeing Grosjean peel off into the pit-lane, Magnussen sarcastically congratulates his team for the way they managed the previous lap.

Lewis Hamilton's fight through the field included a thrilling double pass on Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg in the opening stages. Lars Baron/Getty Images

"I feel like you guys aren't giving me much of a picture of what's going on, I don't know what the f--- I'm doing!"

It was a busy day for the producer on bleeper-button duty. This time its Lewis Hamilton painting the airwaves blue, as he asks Mercedes what lap times he needs to be sticking to. It would later emerge Mercedes was having trouble with the reigning world champion's radio channel.

"Wooooooooooooo! Whoo-hoo! I tell you... these tyres were done! They were done for the last ten laps. Grazie regazzi, mamma mia!"

A delighted, relieved Sebastian Vettel celebrates crossing the line 0.6s ahead of Valtteri Bottas, confirming just how hard he was clinging on in the closing laps.

"Now we can fight!"

Pierre Gasly signs off the best drive of his young F1 career with a cheeky dig at McLaren and Fernando Alonso, who used the same exclamation after finishing fifth in Australia to reference its new Renault power unit. Having finished fourth, Gasly used Alonso's words to declare his faith in the Honda engine McLaren dumped at the end of last season.