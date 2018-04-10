McLaren's Fernando Alonso believes the team's performances must remain consistent if they are to do well this season. (0:55)

Zak Brown has been named CEO of McLaren's Formula One team as part of a restructuring of the outfit's parent company.

The McLaren Group company had previously consisted of McLaren Automotive and McLaren Technology Group, with the latter taking the wider sub-divisions of Racing, Applied Technologies and Marketing. On Tuesday it was confirmed it has now been split into three clear parts -- McLaren Applied Technologies, McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing.

When he arrived in early 2017, Brown was appointed executive director of the McLaren Technology Group. He was tasked with leading that wing of the business with chief operating officer Jonathan Neale. As part of the restructure, Brown has been given sole control of the racing arm, while Neale becomes chief operating officer of the McLaren Group.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren F1 team principal Eric Boullier's role remains unchanged and he will report directly to Brown.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, McLaren Group Executive Chairman, said: "The work of the past year at a corporate level has been focused on structuring and positioning McLaren for growth. These latest developments are a natural consequence of that work and are designed to bring greater simplicity and clarity to the structure and leadership of the group."

Mike Flewitt remains CEO of McLaren Automotive. A new CEO of McLaren Applied Technologies is being recruited.