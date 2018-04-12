Chinese Grand Prix: Full coverage

Ride onboard with Lewis Hamilton and relive the lap that earned him pole position for the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix. (1:46)

Our coverage of the third round of the 2018 Formula One season in China.

Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix U.S. coverage presented by Mothers Polish (All times Eastern)

Practice 1 - Thursday, April 12 09:55 PM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, April 13 1:55 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Friday, April 13 11:00 PM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, April 14 1:55 AM - ESPN2

On the Grid - Sunday, April 15 - 1:30AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, April 15 - 2:05AM - ESPN2

Encore - Sunday April 15 - 1:00PM - ESPNEWS

Encore - Sunday, April 15 - 09:00PM - ESPN2

Build-up

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton came to blows in the early stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Sutton Images

Ricciardo surprised Bottas didn't attempt pass on Vettel in Bahrain

Daniel Ricciardo says he would have risked an overtake on Sebastian Vettel at the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix if he had been in Valtteri Bottas' position.

Hamilton shook hands with Verstappen as show of respect

Following their collision at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said it was important to shake hands with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ahead of this weekend's race as a show of respect.

Vettel: Mercedes the team to beat in China

Despite claiming the first two victories of 2018 Sebastian Vettel believes Mercedes, not Ferrari, is the team to beat at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

Magnussen: Strong start down to team continuity

Kevin Magnussen believes the main reason for his strong start to the 2018 season is remaining with the same team for back-to-back seasons for the first time in his Formula One career.

Alonso not the target of Bahrain joke, says Toro Rosso's Gasly

After coming under fire from "crazy" Formula One fans in Spain Pierre Gasly has downplayed the apparent dig he made at Fernando Alonso after his fourth-place finish in Bahrain.

Verstappen on Hamilton clash: It's easy to blame the younger driver

Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton took the easy option by blaming him for their collision at the Bahrain Grand Prix and stressed that he is not planning to change his driving style.

Haas boss Steiner: F1 pit stops need element of risk

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has warned Formula One against making changes to pit stop procedures after a Ferrari mechanic was injured during a tyre change at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Alonso says it's time to re-evaluate McLaren

Fernando Alonso insists McLaren's early season results have been "very good" and it's time expectations on the eight-time constructors' champions were re-evaluated.

Preview

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese Grand Prix preview: Can Red Bull get its act together?

The momentum continues to be with Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel as they arrive in Shanghai on the back of wins in Australia and Bahrain.

Video

Haas got its pit stops wrong in the season-opening race in Australia, but there was no repeat a fortnight later in Bahrain. Sutton Images

How Hamilton secured Shanghai pole in 2017

Ride onboard with Lewis Hamilton and relive the lap that earned him pole position for the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix.

What can we expect from the Chinese Grand Prix?

Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough look ahead to the third race of the championship, as the teams head out to Shanghai.

Tech Corner: How tyres will impact the championship race

Craig Scarborough joins Jennie Gow to explain how Ferrari and Mercedes' tyre strategies differ, and how it might influence the championship.

Have pit stops become too fast to be safe?

After an injury to a Ferrari mechanic in Bahrain, Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough ask if safety has been sacrificed for speed in Formula One pit stops.

All you need to know about the Chinese Grand Prix

Jennie Gow brings you the best facts and stats ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ricciardo: My ambition is to win

Daniel Ricciardo aims to take points off Vettel at the Chinese Grand Prix