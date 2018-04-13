SHANGHAI, China -- Ferrari has put "additional measures" in place to avoid a repeat of the incident that left a mechanic with a broken leg during a routine pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Francesco Cigarini suffered a broken leg in two places during Kimi Raikkonen's second pit stop on Sunday, and after undergoing surgery in Bahrain is now recovering back at home in Italy. A problem removing the left rear tyre meant Cigarini -- who was waiting to put the fresh tyre on -- was run over by Raikkonen when the Finnish driver was prematurely given the green light to leave his pit box.

The left rear wheel wasn't changed when Kimi Raikkonen was released from his pit box. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

Ferrari and the FIA investigated the incident this week and, while the actual procedure for Ferrari's pit stop has not changed, team principal Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed additional safety measures had been put in place.

"Due to the fact that we were hurt by what happened we conducted an internal investigation into the procedure," he said. "Later on on Thursday we shared the data also with the FIA who are taking care of the safety. We didn't change our procedure, we have additional measures to make sure that these things are not going to happen again.

"We have a procedure to make sure the pit stops during the race are done in the safest mode. In this case we have three factors: one is human controlled, one is mechanical and the other was an electronic device. What's happened was that we had a mishandling of the rear left and it was not perfectly read by the electronic device that gave the green light.

"Again we went through all the procedure, together with the FIA, to make sure this thing doesn't happen again. It is our interest because we care about our people before anything else."

Asked about Cigarini's recovering, Arrivabene added: "Francesco is fine. He went back to Italy yesterday and it is all under control. As the team principal I was talking to him every day."