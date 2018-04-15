Max Verstappen has accepted full responsibility for his collision with Sebastian Vettel late in the Chinese Grand Prix.

As the chaotic conclusion to the race unfolded, the Red Bulls charged through the field with fresh rubber taken at an opportunistic pit stop under the late Safety Car. Verstappen had already run wide having failed to pass Lewis Hamilton but had dispatched the world champion and closing in on Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen dived late at the penultimate corner and went straight into Vettel as the Ferrari driver turned in to the corner. The incident earned Verstappen a 10-second penalty and meant he finished the race in fifth position.

"I could see them struggling on the tyres," Verstappen explained on the phone. "I tried to brake late into the corner and locked the rears a bit and hit him, so that was of course my fault.

"It's not what you want and of course it's easier to say afterwards yeah I should have waited, probably would have been the best idea but unfortunately it happened."

Max Verstappen had been running ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo before two incidents late in the race. Clive Mason/Getty Images

The incident robbed Red Bull the chance of a one-two finish, with Daniel Ricciardo's sublime charge through the field showing just how much pace the team had in pace over its rivals in the closing stages. The contact dropped Vettel down the order and he finished the race clinging on to eighth position under pressure from Renault's Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen, who had come into the weekend answering questions about a controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain, was then seen talking to the Ferrari driver after the race.

When asked if it had been an amicable conversation, Verstappen replied: "Yeah I mean of course. I think we have all been in that position and that situation so I think as drivers we can talk about this stuff."

He was then asked if the incident was proof he needed to calm down and focus on the bigger picture in races, he said: "It's easy to comment that. Just at the moment it's just not going the way I like, but does it really mean I have to calm down? I don't think so. It's just very unfortunate those things happening. I just need to analyse everything and try to come back stronger for the next race."