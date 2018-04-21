Among the many speculative pieces about the effect of last Sunday's race on Max Verstappen's future, one respected observer suggested that there will be no change at all; what you see is what you get; this is the way Max is and, for all his thrilling car control and confidence, he will never be a World Champion.

Begging to differ, I have a sneaking suspicion that the Chinese Grand Prix will have the quietly profound consequence that comes from not only throwing away a much-needed win but also being beaten by a teammate (who, as all top drivers do, Verstappen believes to be slower) in a car with identical tyres.

Max Verstappen lost a potential race victory when he attempted to pass Lewis Hamilton around the outside of Turn 7 in China. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

All the 'Greats' have moments, on and off the track, that give pause for thought. Take Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, for example.

Considering Senna's outstanding achievements, it may seem strange to go back to a race he didn't actually take part in. It was the reason for his non-appearance in the 1984 Italian Grand Prix that pulled him up short when he least expected it.

Having made his F1 debut with Toleman at the beginning of that season, come September Ayrton was very much in demand, courtesy of brilliance in the wet when he almost won at Monaco. Senna accepted an offer from Lotus for 1985 - but failed to mention it to Toleman, who had an option on his services.

Believing the small team (later to become Benetton) would understand and not wish to impede his self-determined progress, Senna was stunned to arrive at the next race and find he had been suspended. He looked on in disbelief as Stefan Johansson had a seat fitting in 'my' car.

Ayrton Senna received a wake-up call at the 1984 Italian Grand Prix. Getty Images

Even more unfortunate was the fact that Monza was the home Grand Prix for Sergio Tacchini, the Italian sportswear company with whom Ayrton had a personal sponsorship deal. Senna looked like a lost soul as, dressed in an immaculate white tracksuit, he wandered the paddock, mumbling: "I just want to go racing".

It did not affect his driving, of course. But judging by his shocked expression, this lesson in respect for others also kept in check a growing subconscious arrogance fed by media eulogies sparked by the brilliance of Monaco.

Schumacher's experience was more painful in a physical as well and a mental sense. Michael's F1 debut was nothing short of sensational in 1991 when he put a Jordan seventh on the grid at Spa. It was so good that Benetton snatched Schumacher from under Eddie Jordan's nose, Michael immediately going on to out-qualify Nelson Piquet and score points in the next three grands prix.

Come qualifying for the next race in Japan, gearbox trouble forced Schumacher to take over Piquet's race car. When unaccustomed oversteer sent him wide at the fearsome 130R (more difficult to take flat than it is now), Michael refused to lift off and had a truly enormous accident. He was fortunate to be helped from the wreckage with no more than a snore neck and severe bruising. Calm as you like - or so it seemed - Schumacher eventually returned to his repaired race car and qualified ninth.