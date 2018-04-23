After a call from Red Bull put Daniel Ricciardo on course for victory in China, Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain why it won't be a one-off. (3:11)

Although he has yet to sign a contract beyond the end of this season, Lewis Hamilton says his goal is to achieve record-breaking success with Mercedes over the coming years.

Editor's Picks Wolff: No quick fix for Mercedes' tyre issues Mercedes is not expecting to find a quick fix for the tyre issues that saw Lewis Hamilton struggle at the Chinese Grand Prix, but is convinced it is not the only team struggling to understand Pirelli's rubber this year.

The four-time world champion has been a part of a remarkable period of success with Mercedes, taking four constructors' titles in the last four years as well as three drivers' titles to add to his title with McLaren in 2008. His contract with the team is due to expire at the end of 2018, and although an expected announcement date at the start of the season passed without news, he has given no indication that the deal will not go ahead.

Speaking at the Bahrain Grand Prix in a face-to-face interview with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Hamilton made clear that he sees himself staying at the team for the foreseeable future.

"My hope for the future is that we continue -- continue to grow, excel and always move forwards," he said. "Obviously, [I hope] to build our relationship. But I really want to take this team the furthest it has ever been. I want to be part of this journey where Mercedes are the most successful Formula One team in history.

Mercedes is still waiting on Lewis Hamilton to sign a new deal beyond the end of 2018. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

"I want to push it as far as I can, with the lifespan as a driver that I have, that it would take a long, long time for anyone else to catch up. I think it would really upset the red cars and the red team, so that's my goal..."

With 76 wins compared to Ferrari's 231 and four constructors' titles to Ferrari's 16, it is unlikely Hamilton will make Mercedes the most successful team in F1 during his time in the sport. However, a fifth constructors' title this year will bring Mercedes within one title of Ferrari's record of six consecutive titles between 1999 and 2004.

Speaking in response to Hamilton, Wolff made clear that the last four seasons of success were just the start of Mercedes' aspirations in Formula One.

"We have started to set the wheels in motion over the last four years," Wolff said. "I take so much pleasure in working with you and the team in general that there is no other place I would want to be.

"I take enjoyment in being at the factory, walking around. Even at the races, where there is a lot of pressure, it's a good place to be.

"I think we can build something that, if we were to look back in 20 or 30 years, we could say we have been part of the Silver Arrows era and of a Mercedes era in Formula One that was the most successful.

"Working for such a brand and with such a brand is something you don't get the opportunity to do very often. We have just started."