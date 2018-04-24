Jennie Gow and Sam Collins tackle your questions on Max Verstappen, McLaren's lack of pace and much more. (1:51)

Fernando Alonso is not expecting McLaren's latest upgrades to deliver a dramatic step in performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the team looks to the following round in Spain to move up the order.

McLaren will conduct a fundamental review of all aspects of its car after the MCL33's pace came up short in the opening three rounds of the season.

Points at all three opening rounds have put McLaren fourth in the constructors' championship this year, but the car's one-lap performance has told a different story, with neither driver making the top ten in qualifying so far. Following another lacklustre qualifying performance in China, McLaren racing director Eric Boullier admitted the team had not set high enough targets and singled out the Spanish Grand Prix as the event where it would aim to make a big step forwards.

As a result, Alonso is keeping his expectations in check ahead of this weekend's race in Baku.

Fernando Alonso has scored points at all three rounds this season despite not making an appearance in Q3 this year. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"We know our limitations and where we need to improve our package, and, although we bring parts to test to every race weekend, we aren't anticipating a radical change in our performance in Baku," he said. "However, we're learning more and more about the behaviour of our car each time we step into the cockpit, and in Azerbaijan we'll be maximising everything we have as usual to score as many points as possible."

Boullier said the team would have to work hard to make sure its qualifying weakness is not exposed in Azerbaijan.

"We know our package tends to deliver more on Sundays, so the important thing will be to react quickly to anything that happens. We must keep our heads down, push hard and take any and every opportunity that comes our way. Both of our drivers have raced brilliantly in the first grands prix of the season and I know they'll be relishing the opportunity to maximise what they have underneath them in Baku.

"Overtaking is at a premium, so, while we don't underestimate the importance of our starting grid slots for Sunday's race, we're also looking forward to the challenge that racing through these historic city streets brings."