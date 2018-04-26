Britney Spears and Bruno Mars will perform at Formula One US Grand Prix in Austin as organisers look to provide a boost in spectators figures in October.

After last year's performance by Justin Timberlake at the Circuit of The Americas, organisers are hoping the addition of the two pop acts can raise attendance at the Formula 1 event.

Mars is set to perform on Saturday night, after qualifying with Spears set to headline on Sunday after the race, with access to the concerts to fans attending each day.

The sport has struggled with attendances in Texas since it first came into the sport in 2012, where 265,499 were there over three days.

That figure declined to 224,011 in 2015 before the draw of Taylor Swift helped boost figures to 269,889 in 2016.

The addition of Timberlake last year could not prevent an overall drop at Austin to 258,000 in 2017.