Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he underwent lip surgery shortly after his dramatic victory in Shanghai.

Ricciardo stormed to victory at the Chinese Grand Prix just under a fortnight ago, his first since Baku last season. Shortly after, the Aussie was forced to undergo minor surgery on his lip due to it being infected -- something which occurred in Bahrain, the race prior to China.

"It took me five days to get back to Monaco after winning in Shanghai, and it seriously felt like I was on the go for all five," Ricciardo wrote in a column on the Red Bull website. "I wish I had some decent stories of crazy three-day parties and that sort of thing to share with you, but it was about as uneventful as celebrations get. I was on multiple flights connecting the night after the race, went straight into the Red Bull Racing factory at Milton Keynes, had time in the simulator, and then I had to get some minor surgery.

"I had this weird thing with my lip happen in Bahrain the weekend before where I bit it, and it must have got infected or something because I kept biting it over and over. So I had to get that taken out and stitched back up in London, so that -- and a fair bit of talking about China -- was basically the week after Shanghai.

"I got back to Monaco last Friday, where I could finally put my feet up."

Daniel Ricciardo claimed his first F1 win since the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out in Shanghai. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Reflecting on the previous two races in Bahrain and China, Ricciardo said those two races highlighted the ''highs and lows'' of Formula One as he went from dropping out of the early stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix to claiming a sensational win in Shanghai.

"I haven't had many wins, so they still feel very special,'' Ricciardo said in Thursday's drivers' press conference in Baku. "It was a long time since Baku last year so it was a fairly long time since drinks! The weekend in Bahrain was the biggest disappointment in racing, is being out of the race at the beginning before it's really started. If you're out of the race on the first lap, it's tough. You work all weekend and then it's over like that. I was relieved to have a race one week later and try and back it up. The whole weekend was another head down moment, especially FP3, but then I had lots of happy emotions. The highs and lows of the sport do that to you.''

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, April 27 - 04.55am - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, April 27 - 08.55am - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, April 28 - 05.55am - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, April 28 - 08.55am - ESPN2

On The Grid - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30am - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, April 29 - 08.05am - ESPN2

Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30pm - ESPNEWS

Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 10.00pm - ESPN2