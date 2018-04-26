Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full coverage

Incidents, safety cars, red flag and more - relive the highlights from last year's Baku race. (0:56)

Our coverage of the fourth round of the 2018 Formula One season in Azerbaijan.

2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, April 27 - 04.55am - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, April 27 - 08.55am - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, April 28 - 05.55am - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, April 28 - 08.55am - ESPN2

On The Grid - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30am - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, April 29 - 08.05am - ESPN2

Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30pm - ESPNEWS

Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 10.00pm - ESPN2

Build-up

Lewis Hamilton confident of quick fix following China slump

After spending the majority of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend off the pace, Lewis Hamilton is confident he understands what the issue was.

Daniel Ricciardo: No truth to Ferrari contract rumours

Daniel Ricciardo has denied reports which circulated this week that he is in negotiations with Ferrari about a race seat in 2019.

Max Verstappen: No added pressure after China

After throwing away a potential victory at the Chinese Grand Prix two weeks ago, Max Verstappen says he has learned his lesson from Shanghai but denies he is under extra pressure to be more careful this weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo underwent lip surgery after China win

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he underwent lip surgery shortly after his dramatic victory in Shanghai.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger offered Lewis Hamilton chance to train

Four-time Fomula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger offered him a chance to train with the club.

Britney Spears and Bruno Mars look to boost the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin

Britney Spears and Bruno Mars will perform at Formula One US Grand Prix in Austin as organisers look to provide a boost in spectators figures in October.

Preview

Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview: Time for Max Verstappen to settle down

After a thrilling Chinese Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, Formula One heads to Baku with just nine points separating Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings.

Video

All you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Jennie Gow brings you the pick of the facts and stats about the Grand Prix in Baku.

Relive the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Incidents, safety cars, red flag and more - relive the highlights from last year's Baku race.

Take a spin around the Azerbaijan circuit with Stroll

Williams driver Lance Stroll takes a virtual hot lap around the Baku circuit.

Next stop: Azerbaijan

Formula One rolls into Baku, but will it be a Ricciardo repeat or the favourites back on top?

How Hamilton took Baku pole in 2017

Learn how to get the best possible lap of the Baku street circuit by riding on board with Lewis Hamilton's 2017 pole-winning lap.

Can we expect another Baku thriller?

Last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix had a clash between Hamilton and Vettel and Ricciardo winning from 10th, so is there hope for similar excitement this year?