        <
        >

          Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full coverage

          play
          Relive the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (0:56)

          Incidents, safety cars, red flag and more - relive the highlights from last year's Baku race. (0:56)

          11:30 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Our coverage of the fourth round of the 2018 Formula One season in Azerbaijan.

          2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          Practice 1 - Friday, April 27 - 04.55am - ESPN3
          Practice 2 - Friday, April 27 - 08.55am - ESPN3

          Practice 3 - Saturday, April 28 - 05.55am - ESPN2
          Qualifying - Saturday, April 28 - 08.55am - ESPN2

          On The Grid - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30am - ESPN2
          Race - Sunday, April 29 - 08.05am - ESPN2
          Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30pm - ESPNEWS
          Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 10.00pm - ESPN2

          Build-up

          Lewis Hamilton confident of quick fix following China slump
          After spending the majority of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend off the pace, Lewis Hamilton is confident he understands what the issue was.

          Daniel Ricciardo: No truth to Ferrari contract rumours
          Daniel Ricciardo has denied reports which circulated this week that he is in negotiations with Ferrari about a race seat in 2019.

          Max Verstappen: No added pressure after China
          After throwing away a potential victory at the Chinese Grand Prix two weeks ago, Max Verstappen says he has learned his lesson from Shanghai but denies he is under extra pressure to be more careful this weekend.

          Daniel Ricciardo underwent lip surgery after China win
          Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he underwent lip surgery shortly after his dramatic victory in Shanghai.

          Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger offered Lewis Hamilton chance to train
          Four-time Fomula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger offered him a chance to train with the club.

          Britney Spears and Bruno Mars look to boost the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin
          Britney Spears and Bruno Mars will perform at Formula One US Grand Prix in Austin as organisers look to provide a boost in spectators figures in October.

          Preview

          Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview: Time for Max Verstappen to settle down
          After a thrilling Chinese Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, Formula One heads to Baku with just nine points separating Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings.

          Video

          All you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
          Jennie Gow brings you the pick of the facts and stats about the Grand Prix in Baku.

          Relive the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
          Incidents, safety cars, red flag and more - relive the highlights from last year's Baku race.

          Take a spin around the Azerbaijan circuit with Stroll
          Williams driver Lance Stroll takes a virtual hot lap around the Baku circuit.

          Next stop: Azerbaijan
          Formula One rolls into Baku, but will it be a Ricciardo repeat or the favourites back on top?

          How Hamilton took Baku pole in 2017
          Learn how to get the best possible lap of the Baku street circuit by riding on board with Lewis Hamilton's 2017 pole-winning lap.

          Can we expect another Baku thriller?
          Last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix had a clash between Hamilton and Vettel and Ricciardo winning from 10th, so is there hope for similar excitement this year?

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.