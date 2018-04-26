Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full coverage

Our coverage of the fourth round of the 2018 Formula One season in Azerbaijan.
2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Practice 1 - Friday, April 27 - 04.55am - ESPN3
Practice 2 - Friday, April 27 - 08.55am - ESPN3
Practice 3 - Saturday, April 28 - 05.55am - ESPN2
Qualifying - Saturday, April 28 - 08.55am - ESPN2
On The Grid - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30am - ESPN2
Race - Sunday, April 29 - 08.05am - ESPN2
Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 07.30pm - ESPNEWS
Encore - Sunday, April 29 - 10.00pm - ESPN2
Build-up
Lewis Hamilton confident of quick fix following China slump
After spending the majority of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend off the pace, Lewis Hamilton is confident he understands what the issue was.
Daniel Ricciardo: No truth to Ferrari contract rumours
Daniel Ricciardo has denied reports which circulated this week that he is in negotiations with Ferrari about a race seat in 2019.
Max Verstappen: No added pressure after China
After throwing away a potential victory at the Chinese Grand Prix two weeks ago, Max Verstappen says he has learned his lesson from Shanghai but denies he is under extra pressure to be more careful this weekend.
Daniel Ricciardo underwent lip surgery after China win
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he underwent lip surgery shortly after his dramatic victory in Shanghai.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger offered Lewis Hamilton chance to train
Four-time Fomula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger offered him a chance to train with the club.
Preview
Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview: Time for Max Verstappen to settle down
After a thrilling Chinese Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, Formula One heads to Baku with just nine points separating Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings.
Video
All you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Jennie Gow brings you the pick of the facts and stats about the Grand Prix in Baku.
Relive the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Incidents, safety cars, red flag and more - relive the highlights from last year's Baku race.
Take a spin around the Azerbaijan circuit with Stroll
Williams driver Lance Stroll takes a virtual hot lap around the Baku circuit.
Next stop: Azerbaijan
Formula One rolls into Baku, but will it be a Ricciardo repeat or the favourites back on top?
How Hamilton took Baku pole in 2017
Learn how to get the best possible lap of the Baku street circuit by riding on board with Lewis Hamilton's 2017 pole-winning lap.
Can we expect another Baku thriller?
Last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix had a clash between Hamilton and Vettel and Ricciardo winning from 10th, so is there hope for similar excitement this year?