BAKU, Azerbaijan -- After spending the majority of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend off the pace, Lewis Hamilton is confident he understands what the issue was.

The Mercedes driver showed impressive pace during Friday practice but was unable to convert that into qualifying or race pace as fluctuations in the temperature left him struggling to get the best from his Pirelli tyres. But after his engineers spent the past week analysing the reasons for his loss in performance over the weekend, Hamilton says he enters this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix armed with a series of potential fixes.

"They're short-term things," he explained when asked about the nature of the issues. "I'm hoping that we'll crack them this weekend. We've sat and understood where we've gone wrong, but still we've got to implement the change -- because there can be five or 10 different solutions to that one particular problem.

"Now I'm just hoping that we've implemented the right equations to get the right answer. I won't know until tomorrow."

Lewis Hamilton has been beaten by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the each of the previous two rounds in Bahrain and China. Sutton Images

Last year's Mercedes was labelled "a diva" by team boss Toto Wolff due to similar issues getting the tyres into the optimum operating window, but Hamilton thinks this year's car is not fundamentally flawed and the fix will come from a better understanding of how to treat the tyres.

"We believe the car is sound," he added. "I think that's probably not been the biggest issue. Understanding the tyres has been something that we're still learning about. Still not 100 percent. One weekend we've got it and the next weekend we haven't.

"The tyres are having a big effect I think for everyone. The car has been great but I think in the last race it didn't perform in the way it normally does. Again I think that's also to do with the tyres.

"Some people are taking two laps to get the tyres to work, some people are doing it over one lap. Some people are going fast on the out-laps, some people are going slow. There are different experiments people are doing, and it's very difficult to do it on the weekend in the circuit, the sessions are quite short. But I definitely think that's an area that we need to improve on.

"I think our understanding is already better coming into this weekend, and I hope that won't be the masking factor of the performance of the car as in the last race."

