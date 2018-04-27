After a call from Red Bull put Daniel Ricciardo on course for victory in China, Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain why it won't be a one-off. (3:11)

Former-F1 world champion Jenson Button has signed a deal to race the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship with SMP Racing.

The British driver's new contract will see him race in the LMP1 category at Le Mans, putting him in direct competition with former McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso, who will drive for Toyota in WEC this year.

"As you can imagine, it's always been a dream of mine to race at Le Mans," Button said. "I think it's every driver's dream to take part and hopefully go on to clinch that win at Le Mans, and I'm definitely no different."

Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Button will team up with ex-F1 driver Vitaly Petrov and IndyCar driver Mikhail Aleshin, and is confident the Russian team has a chance of victory at the famous 24-hour race.

"I think with those two and the experience we all have from different types of racing and the team's experience in endurance racing, all different categories, we go to Le Mans to fight for the win. Of course, every driver aims to win every race they go in for, but I think we really do have a good chance of being competitive at Le Mans.

"I think for most of us it is survival and then you see where you are at the end of the 24 Hours, and hopefully we are fighting for that victory."