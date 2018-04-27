Jennie Gow brings you the pick of the facts and stats about the Grand Prix in Baku. (0:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan -- Lewis Hamilton says his respect for Sebastian Vettel has grown considerably since the pair clashed at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix less than a year ago.

In the biggest flashpoint between the two drivers last season, Vettel suffered a sudden loss of composure and drove into the side of Hamilton while the pair were preparing for a Safety Car restart. Although the Ferrari driver showed no remorse in the immediate aftermath of the race, he later apologised for the incident after being summoned by the FIA to explain his actions in front of federation president Jean Todt.

At last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix Hamilton labelled Vettel's actions as "disgusting", but says the respect between the two has now been fully restored.

"I think it's good to see fire in the people who are competing," Hamilton said. "And it's also good to see that we're not perfect. Nobody's perfect. We all make mistakes, but it's more how people handle it and how they progress is what you can really learn from.

"He's progressed as a champion as he is. How he presents himself, how he speaks, he continues to grow and the words that he uses today. I think the respect has grown, actually, a considerable amount since then and I'm sure it will continue."

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have both won the Formula One world championship four times. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

This year Max Verstappen has become a target for criticism in Formula One after a series of spins and accidents at the opening three races. Verstappen collided with Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix on the second lap and threw away a potential victory at the Chinese Grand Prix with an overly-ambitious move around the outside of Hamilton at Turn 7. But Mercedes driver says the recent series of events have not changed his perception of the Dutch 20 year old.

"Not from these few races," he said. "I had already learnt about Max's driving style. It's just different. All our driving styles are different for every single driver.

"I've already known since the first time I raced him. How you approach him is not defined by a couple of races in four seasons. I'm aware of the risks he is willing to take, which are great, and which make him also the great driver he is.

"I approach it the same as I did in the last race and I had done in the past 10 races at least."