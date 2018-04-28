A round-up of the main talking points from qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Sebastian Vettel claimed his third straight pole position in 2018 -- the first time he has done so since 2013.

Shock: Like in previous two rounds in Bahrain and China, Kimi Raikkonen looked set to take his first pole position since Monaco last year. The Finn was on course to topple his teammate's provisional pole time of a 1:41.498, crossing the second sector split 0.2s up on Vettel, only to make a mistake at Turn 16 -- as he did on his first run of Q3 -- where he had a huge slide and oversteer moment on the exit of the corner. Not only did it ruin his chance of pole, it means he will start tomorrow's race from sixth on the grid.

Shocker: After seeing both of its drivers collide in the mid-stages of the Chinese Grand Prix, Toro Rosso saw its drivers come within inches of colliding on the rundown to Turn 15 in Q1. Pierre Gasly had been on his final flying lap, while Brendon Hartley ahead was running very slowly after picking up a puncture after a brush with the barriers. In what could have been a nasty collision, Gasly narrowly avoided his slow-moving teammate leaving both drivers with their hearts in their mouths.

A near miss for the Toro Rosso drivers in qualifying as Pierre Gasly narrowly avoids Brendon Hartley in Q1. Sutton Images

Force India back to being best of the rest: Force India was back on form in Baku after a tough start to 2018 with Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez putting it ahead of Renault as F1's fourth fastest team. The Silverstone-based squad has gone well around the streets of Baku in the previous two years and will be expecting a strong points haul tomorrow.

McLaren's troubles continue: McLaren expected to struggle in Baku but to be beaten by both Williams cars in qualifying was something Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne wouldn't have expected going into the weekend. Alonso continues to remain positive when talking to the media, but if McLaren's upgrade package for the next race in Spain does not deliver then it won't be long before Alonso changes his tune.

Strategy watch: The top five cars on the grid -- Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will start on the more durable super-soft tyres while Raikkonen and the Force Indias will start on the ultra-softs. This will allow the top teams to extend their first stint on the more durable compound, which appears to be less susceptible to graining -- a problem the teams were facing on the ultra-softs.

Star of the session: Charles Leclerc has endured a difficult start to life in Formula One, but qualifying in Baku showed why he is a Ferrari driver of the future. The reigning F2 champion was an impressive 11th in Q1 and will line up 14th on the grid after qualifying less than a tenth behind Alonso in the McLaren.