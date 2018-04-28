Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas talk through the laps that saw them qualify first, second and third respectively. (1:44)

Kimi Raikkonen said he only has himself to blame for the mistake which appeared to cost him pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Editor's Picks Story of qualifying: Kimi costs Ferrari a front-row lockout in Baku A round-up of the main talking points from qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Sebastian Vettel claimed his third straight pole position in 2018.

Raikkonen was on course to beat Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel to the fastest time of qualifying when he got out of shape at Turn 16, which ultimately meant he was unable to improve on his effort had to settle for sixth on the grid. He had been down the order after making a mistake during his first attempt earlier in the final qualifying session.

"Right now I'm disappointed with what happened today," Raikkonen said. "I've been disappointed before but this is a different story, today I can only look in the mirror. But it's painful."

Although that part of the circuit can be challenging with rapidly changing wind levels and directions, Raikkonen refused to make any excuses.

"I had no issues, even took it easier on the entry of the corner, because it had been tricky with the wind all day, so I don't know. I just got sideways, I managed to get it back but from that point I knew it was gone, because it's all straights and flat out."

Kimi Raikkonen will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from sixth position after a mistake late in Q3. Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

When told that Vettel had defended his record over the last three years, saying results had masked Raikkonen's true performances, the 2007 world champion said: "I think the end result matters. The rest doesn't really count.

"In the end we count the points on Sundays and at the end of the year. Obviously the people that we work with know what's happening and what's not. I don't really care if people think if you are slow. I know what we are doing, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. obviously today we had good speed but it didn't really work out.

"Like I said, I can only look in the mirror, deal with it and go forward. I know the speed is there but it's frustrating when you know you're fast but you don't get the result you want. It's much easier to get over it when you know you don't have the speed and end up roughly where your speed takes you.

"Today was coming pretty easy, I was taking care of it in the last corners and then a mistake happens, so it's even more painful. It's not the first time, unfortunately, I doubt it's the last time, so it's just one of those days."