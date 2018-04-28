Haas boss Guenther Steiner says the "very annoying" issues his team encountered on Saturday in Azerbaijan cannot be allowed to continue into the European leg of the Formula One season.

Haas came into the day confident of challenging for a double Q3 appearance but that quickly unravelled. Romain Grosjean spent much of FP3 struggling with the balance of his car and stopped at the beginning of Q1 with an apparent gearbox failure, while Kevin Magnussen was eliminated from Q2 in 15th.

Magnussen had set the ninth fastest time in Q1 but his car shed a piece of bodywork at the start of the second session, but there was not enough time to make an adequate fix, meaning his car was unable to utilise its true performance and progress to the top-ten shootout.

"You lose a bit of downforce," Steiner explained. "It's not massive but every bit is something. But it shouldn't compromise the balance of the car. The aero guys, that's what we told Kevin before he went out, your balance stays the same, you lose a bit of downforce but it doesn't help to go faster not having it.

"You never can put any numbers on a point of downforce [lost] because it spirals. If you have less downforce, the tyre works less. You get less heat in, you lose again, but you can't calculate the time. It's not in the region of three or four tenths. It's less than that."

Fifteenth is Kevin Magnussen's lowest qualifying position of the season so far. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Having seen the impact the car troubles had on the overall result in qualifying, Steiner wants to see an improvement from the team.

"It's very annoying. We're going to get it fixed. We're making mistakes in this part. This disrupts the whole qualifying session as all of a sudden, you need to fix something instead of focusing on making the car go quicker. You need to repair it, it's the wrong direction to go in. It's one of the things we need to do."

Despite having a legitimate claim that its car has been the 'best of the rest' behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull at this point of the season, Haas has only scored 11 points and sits seventh championship. It squandered the chance to score its best result in F1 at the Australian Grand Prix when it botched consecutive pit-stops for Magnussen and Grosjean when they were running strongly.

Steiner says avoidable mistakes have been a running theme of the team's season so far.

When asked how many the team had made this year, he said: "Too many. And we need to fix it. I'm fully aware of it ... Every race we had something.

"Sometimes you don't see them. We have problems with this stuff. We are fully aware of it. We're not proud of it. This is not something....I don't try and find an excuse. We need to fix it."

After the race in Baku there is a week's gap until the Spanish Grand Prix, where Steiner hopes the team has started to overcome its biggest weakness.

"Is it design? Is it production? This is what we need to fix. We better do something. I wouldn't promise you that but that is what we need to do. If we achieve it or not, only the next event will tell."

Magnussen and Grosjean will line up 15th and 20th on the grid respectively.