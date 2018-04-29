Azerbaijan Grand Prix strategy guide

BAKU, Azerbaijan -- The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be a one-stop race in normal circumstances, but the main question will be whether it is quicker to start on the ultra-soft or the super-soft. The top five will all start on the super-soft, which suggests that is the quickest way to the flag, and it also comes with the added benefit of running longer into the race, therefore keeping strategy options open in the event of a Safety Car.

Fastest strategies over 51-lap race With the amount of tyre degradation that we expect for the race, the theoretical quickest pit‐stop strategies predicted by Pirelli are as follows:



THE QUICKEST



ONE‐STOPPER: One stint on super-soft for 20 laps + one stint on soft to the flag



SECOND QUICKEST



ONE STOPPER: One stint on ultra-soft for 10 laps + One stint on soft to the flag TWO‐STOPPER:

One stint on ultras

oft for 12 laps, 2nd stint on ultra-soft for 12 laps, 3rd stint on super-soft to the

flag. Different permutations of compound usage within each strategy a

re possible.

The main issue with starting on the ultra-soft is degradation during the opening stint. Although lots of drivers reported graining on the front right during Friday practice, it is the rear degradation caused by the acceleration out of the 90-degree corners in the first sector that is the main weakness of the ultra-soft. Cooler temperatures might help that on race day and the purple-striped tyre is also significantly quicker than the super-soft -- to the tune of 0.8s-0.9s over a single lap.

Kimi Raikkkonen, who starts on the ultra-soft after a mistake in Q2, will therefore need to make the most of the opening laps of the race before degradation sets in. The performance advantage of the ultra-soft may also result in drivers attempting a similar strategy to Red Bull's race-winning soft tyre gamble in China if a late Safety Car interrupts the flow of the race.

Pirelli has introduced two new compounds to its 2018 range of tyres. Sutton Images

For those starting on ultra-softs, expect to see the first pit stop around lap 10 whereas those starting on super-softs should be able to run as far as lap 20 before pitting.