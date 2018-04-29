After touching wheels earlier on in the race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo crashed into each other on lap 41. (3:12)

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo collided in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in an incident likely to split opinion across the Formula One paddock.

Ricciardo had dropped behind Verstappen after their one and only pit stop but immediately caught the Dutchman. Gaining the benefit of DRS, Ricciardo closed in on his teammate and feigned right before opting to go to the left, which would have given him the inside line for the next corner.

Verstappen had hesitated and moved slightly to the right but, as Ricciardo made the second move, the Dutchman slammed the door shut. As he did so, Ricciardo locked up and went straight into the back of the other Red Bull RB14, sending both men spinning out into the Turn 1 escape road and out of the race.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo collided while battling for fourth in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A furious Christian Horner refused to talk to TV cameras after the incident and was seen going into a Red Bull motorhome to talk to both drivers.

The incident triggered a late Safety Car period which turned the race completely on his head. At the restart there was more drama, with Sebastian Vettel locking up and dropping back to fourth, before race leader Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture, allowing Lewis Hamilton to claim an astonishing first win of the season.

The collision is under investigation from the Azerbaijan race stewards.