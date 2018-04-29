After touching wheels earlier on in the race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo crashed into each other on lap 41. (3:12)

Sergio Perez's third-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix could be under threat after the Force India driver was summonded to the stewards post-race.

Perez capitalised on the late drama in Baku to pass Sebastian Vettel as the Ferrari driver struggled with a flat-spotted tyre. It gave Force India its first podium since 2016.

After taking his place on the podium it was confirmed he was under investigation for illegal use of the DRS overtaking aid during the race. Due to an issue which affected every car, drivers were forced to manually deploy it. Usually, the system automatically activates when a driver is within one second of the car ahead, but drivers had to manually deploy the system for most of the grand prix.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Perez had already served a five-second penalty during the race for overtaking before the Safety Car line. The Mexican driver said it had taken all of his skill to keep Vettel behind him at the end.

"I think today I did the two best laps of my whole career," he said. "The last two laps with Sebastian behind with cold tyres was so difficult. I was on super-softs and had to keep a close rhythm to keep close to [Kimi] Raikkonen to make sure Seb didn't get close enough. I am speechless."