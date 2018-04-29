ESPN rounds up the main talking points from a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a race where Lewis Hamilton claimed an unlikely victory after Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas suffered a late puncture.

Shock: Up until lap 50, Bottas had done everything right. The Finn claimed the lead from Sebastian Vettel under the second Safety Car period, which was a result of the Red Bull collision. Lady luck was not on his side as the Mercedes driver ran over a piece of debris on the start-finish straight giving him a puncture and handing teammate Hamilton an unlikely race victory.

Shocker: The Red Bulls had been embroiled in a titanic scrap for fourth place throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Max Verstappen seized the initiative, overtaking Daniel Ricciardo with an aggressive move into Turn 2 after the first Safety Car restart. It wasn't until lap 35 that Ricciardo broke Verstappen's resistance and overtook the Dutchman around the outside of Turn 1 in trademark fashion. The momentum shifted once again during the round of stops on laps 38 and 39. Ricciardo opted to pit first but a slow out-lap meant Verstappen got back ahead. After banging wheels earlier in the race on lap 12, the pair finally pushed too far as Verstappen aggressively defended, moving right and then left, leaving Ricciardo with nowhere to go resulting in contact and the duo ending the race in the run-off area at Turn 1.

The Red Bull duo came to blows on lap 40 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while battling for fourth place. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Vettel and Ferrari fail to capitalise: Despite having the fastest package in Formula One at the moment, Sebastian Vettel sits behind Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship. Vettel was running nine seconds clear of Valtteri Bottas before making his pit-stop on lap 30 for softs. Considering how much other teams were struggling on Pirelli's soft compound at that stage of the race, it was a surprise to see Vettel stop considering the pace advantage and level of control he had over the rest of the field. It was yet another missed opportunity for the German.

Opportunistic Force India: Sergio Perez just has a habit of picking up podiums in Formula One. Starting on the soft tyres, Perez was fortunate to get through the opening lap in one piece after being hit hard in the rear by Sergey Sirotkin. There's no doubt the Mexican benefitted from the Red Bulls colliding and resulting Safety Car, but unlike his former Force India teammate Nico Hulkenberg -- who is still yet to finish on the podium in Formula One -- Perez has a tendency to pick up a big result when it's on the table.

Sergio Perez claimed a ninth career podium in a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Baku delivers again: The inaugural race in 2016 may have been a bore, but the proceeding races in Azerbaijan have been drama-filled and chaotic. Monaco and Singapore may have the prestige and picturesque setting but Baku is the street race you cannot afford to miss.

Driver of the day: When you reflect on Charles Leclerc's F1 career in many years to come, the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix may well be the weekend he officially arrived in F1. After making Q2 for the first time in his career in qualifying, the Sauber driver made a strong start and was running inside the top ten from the off. In tricky conditions, Leclerc kept it together and benefitted from a dramatic final few laps to come home in sixth and score Sauber's best result since the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.