Lewis Hamilton said it felt "odd" to be celebrating victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and admitted teammate Valtteri Bottas should have been on the top step of the podium instead.

Bottas looked poised to take Mercedes' first win of 2018 after perfectly executing a Safety Car restart with five laps left. Having held the lead, the Finn drove over some debris as he crossed the start-finish line on the following lap and saw his right-rear tyre immediately explode, forcing him out of the race.

Hamilton, who had been able to pass Sebastian Vettel at the same restart, inherited the lead from there and was able to stay out in front until the chequered flag. The reigning world champion had struggled with his tyres earlier in the race and looked set for a third-place finish before the final Safety Car period, triggered by the collision between Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in the closing stages.

"It was really quite an emotional race to be honest," Hamilton said after the finish. "Valtteri did such an exceptional job and really deserved to have the win, also Sebastian did a great job. It feels a little bit odd to be up here, but I've got to take it. I didn't give up, I kept pushing but an untidy race for me."

Speaking later to Sky Sports, Hamilton admitted he would have been happy to sit behind Bottas once he had got past Vettel.

"I was thinking to myself 'I'm going to try and get him but this is a great one-two for the team'. Then things shifted and I came out ahead.

"So very mixed emotions. One very grateful for the opportunity to win a grand prix, secondly on the other side feeling that I didn't drive the way I normally drive, so that hurts a little bit within my heart.

"I struggled this weekend so some work to do. I can still go home on a high note and take this hopefully into the next race."

The remarkable turnaround means Hamilton leaves Baku leading Vettel by four points in the championship.