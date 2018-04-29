After touching wheels earlier on in the race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo crashed into each other on lap 41. (3:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan -- The stewards at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have reprimanded both Red Bull drivers following their collision on lap 39 of Sunday's race.

After a series of wheel-to-wheel skirmishes earlier in the race, Daniel Ricciardo attempted to pass Max Verstappen on lap 39 at Turn 1. After going to the outside of his teammate on every other attempt earlier in the race, Ricciardo made a late move to the inside just as Verstappen blocked the route to the apex. Ricciardo locked his brakes and collided with the rear of Verstappen, resulting in both drivers retiring from the race.

The stewards investigated the collision after the chequered flag and issued reprimands for both drivers.

The Red Bull duo came to blows in the latter stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix whilst battling for fourth-place. Peter J Fox/Getty Images

"The stewards heard from Daniel Ricciardo, the driver of car 3, Max Verstappen, the driver of car 33 and the team representative," the stewards' report said. "Both drivers contributed to the collision. The driver of car 33 made two moves, both of which were relatively minor. The driver of car 3 admitted he left his move to overtake on the left, too late.

"It was obvious to the stewards that although the incident had its origins in the moves by car 33, the driver of car 3 also contributed to the incident. Both drivers expressed regret about their respective contributions to the incident, during the stewards' hearing."

Under the regulations, "any driver receiving three reprimands during a season will automatically receive a ten-place grid penalty for the current or next event, but only if two or more of the reprimands were for driving infringements".