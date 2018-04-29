Sebastian Vettel has no regrets about his failed attempted overtake on Valtteri Bottas which saw him drop from second to fourth in the closing laps of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel had appeared to be in control of the race until a late Safety Car -- triggered by a collision between Red Bull's drivers -- which propelled Bottas into the lead of the race. At the restart, Vettel attempted a lunge down the inside of Turn 1 from a long way back but locked up and ran wide at the corner, allowing Lewis Hamilton past.

Vettel then lost positions to Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Force India's Sergio Perez as he struggled to nurse his damage tyres to the end.

"It happens," Vettel said when asked about the way his race unfolded. "Obviously without the safety car it would have been a different race but there was the safety car so. We had a decent restart and I saw the gap up the inside but unfortunately I locked up.

"I think without the lock up and braking at the same point without the lock up as it was quite bumpy there I think I would have made the corner and it turns out to be a good move. Like that obviously it is easy to say not it was not the right move and it didn't work. I had to try, I tried and it didn't work.

Sebastian Vettel had looked to be in control of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix until the late Safety Car period. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"The rest of the race I think there are only positives, I think we had a strong race, with good pace and we controlled the race. That's how it goes." Despite losing several positions and the lead of the championship, Vettel said the positives of the race -- notably his strong race pace -- should out-weigh the disappointment of the final move not paying off.

When asked if he tried at that point because it would be harder to have a go in the final five laps, he said: "I tried because I saw the gap.

"Going into Turn 1 Lewis was on my right and Valtteri was straight ahead so I can't go on the right had I stayed behind but I had the tow and more speed so I went up the inside. As I said it didn't work but I tried. I got caught out with the bump with the front locking but I don't want to blame it on the bump with the front locking, in the end I am the captain on board and yes... it just didn't work.

"As a said you can't let one and a half or two seconds of the race be a shame on all of the race. There were a lot of positives."