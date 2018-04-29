Kimi Raikkonen believes he was lucky his car made the chequered flag after being in the wars on several occasions in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After making a slow start from sixth on the grid, Raikkonen collided with Force India's Esteban Ocon on the run down to Turn 3. Ocon was attempting a move on the outside of the Ferrari but failed to give Raikkonen enough room resulting in contact that left Ocon in the wall on the right-hand side of the corner and Raikkonen with front wing damage.

Raikkonen made the most of the Safety Car period caused by the two Red Bulls colliding at Turn 1 to score a third podium in four rounds.

''Honestly I don't know,'' Raikkonen replied when asked whether his car sustained further damage. "Obviously it destroyed the front wing and the right front tyre, they changed it and I haven't checked the car afterwards. Also, I think it was on the first lap after the restart, coming to the last part of the straight, I hit the inside wall at full speed, so I was pretty lucky that the front wheel didn't go. I was expecting it to go faster. The car felt OK, honestly, sometimes more than others, so I'm sure there was no big damage.''

Kimi Raikkonen scored his third podium in four rounds with a P2 in Baku. Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Finn has yet to win a race for Ferrari since returning to the team at the start of 2014. The 2007 champion acknowledged that luck hasn't been on his side recently but says he isn't relying on it to secure his first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

"I wouldn't say I've had a lot of luck over the years but I don't count that, you cannot count that. You get what you deserve, in a way, and sometimes you're lucky. If you look all over the years I'm far from the positive side. Maybe today certain things came in our direction, but whatever happened in front of us was also self-made issues, in may ways.

"They had troubles, it was that kind of race. Knowing what happened last year I knew it was going to pay off. I'm happier that I have the speed, I know that I have the speed, today and yesterday I had some issues, but the best thing is that we have the speed, so we just have to put it together and it will come.''