Red Bull and Honda have opened discussions about an engine deal for the 2019 Formula One season.

Red Bull is in the final year of its current deal with Renault and it looks unlikely the partnership will continue. The relationship has been fractious in recent years, with the French manufacturer failing to deliver Red Bull a championship-winning engine since the introductions of V6 turbo engines in 2014. The duo had won four consecutive titles together at the start of the decade.

Honda is another engine manufacturer which has underperformed under the current era, with three disastrous years with McLaren prompting a split at the end of 2017. This year the company has supplied Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso, which many in the paddock have viewed as a troubleshooting year ahead of a full factory partnership with the senior outfit.

Honda's F1 boss Masahi Yamamoto met with Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

"Because it was the very first meeting, we discussed the conditions of both sides, what do we expect of each other," Yamamoto told F1's official website. "It was the first discussion.

"Yes, it was positive. We do believe we were both satisfied. There's a good relationship between us. However, it's the first time we have an official meeting. It's the starting point for a potential future."

F1's regulations state that a decision must be made on May 15, just two days after the next race, the Spanish Grand Prix.

Yamamoto added: "We have the obligation to present the documents on the 15 May to the FIA. It's something we are starting to discuss now and it has to be smooth between Honda and Red Bull.

"I want to use the time we have left to discuss with the Honda board members before I take the feedback back Red Bull to take the next steps.When we decided to come back to F1, the plan was not to just stick with one team but work with multiple teams. The board members are aware of discussions and there is a big respect for the relationship [with the Red Bull organisation]."