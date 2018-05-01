F1 agrees 2019 rule changes to boost overtaking

Get a closer look at the incident in Baku that left Pierre Gasly which some strong words for Kevin Magnussen. (0:55)

Formula One has pushed through a series of tweaks to 2019's aerodynamic rules in a bid to improve overtaking.

Next year's cars will feature simplified front wings and a bigger rear wing flap -- increasing the effect of the DRS overtaking aid -- and modified rules around front brake ducts. The proposals were agreed following "an intense period of research" into how to create closer racing, spearheaded by F1 technical chief Ross Brawn.

The changes are separate to the ongoing discussions around the aerodynamic rules for 2021. Although Brawn's goal is to settle on a set of regulations which create closer racing, it was felt something could also be done in the short-term.

The agreed tweaks are:

Simplified front wing, with a larger span, and low outwash potential

Simplified front brake duct with no winglets

Wider and deeper rear wing

F1 has set up a group dedicated to researching ways to increase overtaking opportunities in F1. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The changes was pushed through on the final day under the regulations F1 can make changes without requiring unanimous agreement from teams. It will now be passed to the FIA's World Motor Sport Council for ratification, although that is usually nothing more than a formality.

It is understood several teams on the grid were not in support of the proposals. Autosport reports Ferrari, the only team equipped with the power to veto regulations it does not like, is one of the teams in opposition.

Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe has previously voiced his support for the porposals, saying F1 could not afford to wait until the end of the current regulation cycle.

"I think it all makes sense," he said. "We've got another three years of this formula, and if we don't make changes at this point, it becomes a bit pointless, because there are a huge set of changes for 2021. So this is the time that F1 should act and act decisively for the good for the show."