Formula One is closing in on a deal to bring a street race to downtown Miami, which could stage a grand prix as early as October 2019.

The City of Miami Commission is due to vote on F1's proposal on May 10 and its approval will see preparations get underway for a grand prix next season.

F1's American owners, Liberty Media, have been keen to secure an extra race on home soil since taking control of the sport last year, and so far the Miami bid is the most advanced.

Formula One's American owners are keen for a second grand prix on home soil. Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

"Earlier today the City of Miami Commission took an important step by adding an item to their upcoming agenda, that if approved, will make way to bring Formula One to downtown Miami next season," F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches said. "We appreciate the community's interest in hosting a Formula One race and look forward to working with local officials and stakeholders to bring this vision to life.

"With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula One is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet, and Miami's status as one of the world's most iconic and glamourous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula One and its fans."

Stephen Ross, US entrepreneur and supporter of the proposed race added: "Miami is a first-class global city and Formula One is a first-class global brand. In cooperation with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, I am confident we can deliver yet another global event that will be a destination for people from around the world and drive economic value to South Florida.

"From football and soccer to tennis and motorsports, Miami deserves only the best in music, food, art, fashion, and sports and entertainment, and that is exactly what we plan on delivering with a Formula One race."

The timing of the proposed Miami Grand Prix would be discussed between F1, the FIA and the city authorities if the City Commission gives the green light, but it is hoped the inaugural race would take place in October 2019 -- the same month as the existing U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. According to the City Commission's meeting agenda, the race contract would run from 2019 to 2028.

A street race in Vietnam's capital city Hanoi is also under consideration for 2019, but it is not yet clear if the added venues will result in a longer calendar or if some existing races will be replaced.