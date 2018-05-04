Get a closer look at the incident in Baku that left Pierre Gasly which some strong words for Kevin Magnussen. (0:55)

Guenther Steiner says Haas needs to record a strong weekend soon in order to banish the memory of its frustrating start to 2018.

Ahead of the start of the European leg of the season, Haas finds itself in eighth position despite consistently having a car capable of challenging for the 'best of the rest' spot behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull at the opening four races. The new campaign has been littered with costly errors -- most notably a double pit-stop blunder in Australia while running fourth and fifth and Romain Grosjean inexplicably crashing under Safety Car conditions while running sixth in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Speaking about the Grosjean crash in Baku, Steiner said: "You don't expect from a rookie or anybody, I don't know much about it because I need to look into it what happened. I think we are not using the potential of the car to get in the points. We should be quite well up there because the car is performing very well.

"In the race we saw we started last and were P8 with Romain behind Perez. That was on speed because everybody had one stop so there was nothing... Sure the Safety Car comes out and we are in P6 all of a sudden but then we go home with nothing."

Haas has scored just 11 points from the opening four races despite having a car capable of regular top-ten finishes. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Despite another race of wondering what might have been, Steiner remains encouraged with the car's raw pace.

"The potential is there that we get some more because the car is constantly at a good level. Even when the other ones are bringing upgrades. We were fast on five race tracks, which is a quarter of the season. It doesn't do credit to what we have got. We just need to get a good weekend and we will have forgotten about the bad ones."

Steiner believes getting a good run of momentum going will be key to the team converting its potential into the points it deserves.

When asked how he manages the team's bad luck in his role as team boss, he said: "You've just got to tell people that you haven't done anything wrong. It's not your fault that Romain went in the wall, we did a good job, we did good pitstops, we prepared the car well.

"The whole weekend, until qualifying started, was very well executed, we had no down time with the car and we did a lot of good things. The guys know themselves if they are good or not. Until you get the momentum going assure them they are doing good. They keep on coming back because they are convinced that we can get it done. They are not lacking.

"In the position like we are in we have got a good team, everything is good, we just need to get it together for one weekend, execute it well over the whole weekend and we will be fine. Just at the moment it feels like we always let it slip. Then you always feel like you are running out of time but then again it's only race four. I'm not saying its fantastic, we should have done better."