ESPN expands U.S. F1 coverage for Spanish Grand Prix

ESPN is expanding its coverage for next weekend's Formula One Spanish Grand Prix with the addition of more televised on-track action.

For the event from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, viewers will be able to watch coverage of the first two F1 practice sessions of the weekend on ESPNU. For the first four races of the season, coverage of the first two practice sessions was only available for viewing on ESPN3 via the ESPN App.

The third Spanish Grand Prix practice session, qualifying and the race will air on ESPN2.

After a 20-year absence, Formula 1 racing returned to ESPN and ABC this year as part of a multiyear linear and digital partnership. All 21 races in the championship will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, with practice and qualifying sessions for each race also airing.

The race and qualifying telecasts, presented by Mothers Polish, are airing commercial-free.

The Spanish Grand Prix schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday, May 11

Practice 1 - 4.55am-6.30am - ESPNU

Practice 2 - 8.55am-10.30am - ESPNU

Saturday, May 12

Practice 3 - 5.55am-7.00am - ESPN2

Qualifying - 8.55am-10am - ESPN2

Sunday, May 13

Qualifying (Encore) - 7.00am-8.30am - ESPN2

On The Grid - 8.30am-9.05am - ESPN2

Race - 9.05am-11am - ESPN2

Encore - 7.30pm-10pm - ESPN2

Encore - 10.pm-12.30am - ESPNEWS

All race, practice sessions and qualifying programs also will continue to be available for live viewing and replays on the ESPN App. Network schedules for race weekends will be published during the week on the dedicated ESPN F1 landing page on ESPN.com.