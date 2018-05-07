BRISIGHELLA, Italy -- The Bandini Trophy is an unusual award. The winner is chosen by a jury of 12 -- including the founder of the Minardi F1 team Giancarlo Minardi -- and is awarded in recognition of a significant improvement over the previous racing season. It was established in 1992 in memory of Italian racing driver Lorenzo Bandini, who died racing for Ferrari at the 1967 Monaco Grand Prix, and in its 25-year history has been awarded to drivers, teams and the son of Enzo Ferrari, Piero. Nothing too unusual about that, but that's before the recipient is encouraged to collect their award by driving a Formula One car on public roads to Bandini's hometown of Brisighella in Northern Italy.

The route starts in the city centre of nearby Faenza, winds its way through the rolling countryside of the Emilia-Romagna region and ends with a short blast through the narrow streets of Brisighella itself. For the rest of the year the road is populated by tractors and Fiat Pandas, but on the day of the ceremony the police make a cursory effort to limit the amount of civilian traffic along the route.

The Mercedes W07 waits in Faenza's Piazza del Popolo ahead of Valtteri Bottas' 14km drive to Brisighella. Laurence Edmondson

For the 25th anniversary of the award, Mercedes equipped Bottas with a championship-winning W07 Hybrid to complete the 14km drive. When the car arrived in Faenza's Piazza del Popolo, the usual Saturday morning market was already in full swing. Fruit, clothing, flowers and local delicacies were all being traded 50 metres away from the open-air Mercedes garage, where a small crowd gathered to sneak a glimpse of the car that took Nico Rosberg to the 2016 world championship. "It's not a Ferrari, but at least it was designed by an Italian," said one of the locals in reference to Mercedes' engineer director Aldo Costa.

By the time Bottas arrived in the afternoon, the market had been packed away and the full focus of the city was on the Silver Arrow invading the piazza. After visiting the nearby Imola race track, the 28-year-old Finn was welcomed to Faenza's city hall by a medieval fanfare, which then followed him through the corridors of the building as he prepared for his drive. Even a trip to the toilet was accompanied by a short blast from the trumpets.

With Bottas suited and booted, the police readied an escort and checked the local train timetable to ensure the level crossing halfway along the route would be clear. The W07 was fired up to the crowd's delight and the masses of spectators parted to let the three-time race winner start his journey. The authorities' attempts to stop traffic accessing the route had not been entirely successful, however, and the Mercedes driver whizzed past cars, tractors and cyclists coming in the opposite direction along the two-lane country road. A support van full of mechanics and engineers stayed in radio communication with Bottas to keep him informed of the various obstacles along the route, including an elderly gentleman transporting a classic car on a trailer who had to be overtaken on one of the short straights.

play 0:23 Valtteri Bottas drives a Mercedes W07 F1 car through the streets of Valtteri Bottas drives a Mercedes W07 F1 car through the streets of Brisighella, Italy on his way to collect the prestigious Bandini Trophy. Video by Laurence Edmondson

Bottas' arrival in Brisighella was met with cheers and yet more fanfare as the W07 pulled up in front of a small stage, on which the award -- a rather striking pottery sculpture of Bandini's Ferrari -- stood awaiting presentation. As he climbed out of the car, security guards dressed in medieval costume created a human barrier around the Mercedes driver and helped him pick a route through the enthusiastic locals to the stage. This being Italy, the formalities were meticulously spread into the evening and it was only three hours later that Bottas finally got his hands on the trophy at a separate ceremony elsewhere in Brisighella.

"This is a big honour," Bottas said. "I saw the list of drivers who received the Bandini Trophy before. There are some really impressive names on that list -- just think of the total amount of championships these people have won!

"So I feel very honoured to now be a Bandini winner myself. I had some good moments last year and it's nice to be recognised for those. Driving the 2016 car on the roads just added to the excitement of this great day."

Valtteri Bottas stands with the Bandini Trophy in Brisighella. Steve Etherington/Mercedes

Also recognised with awards were Mercedes engineers Aldo Costa and Riccardo Musconi as well as F1 journalist Jonathan Noble and F1 photographer Steve Etherington.