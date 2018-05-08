Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton tackle your questions on 2019 regulations, Mercedes' driver of the season and more. (2:06)

Williams has requested a review of a stewards' decision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that will see Sergey Sirotkin penalised three grid places for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Sirotkin was also given two penalty points on his superlicence for the first-lap collision with Sergio Perez before crashing out of the race in a separate incident with Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg. Williams has also requested a review of the second collision and, specifically, the way in which Alonso returned his damaged McLaren to the pits.

Serget Sirotkin was involved in two first-lap incidents at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Robert SzaniszlÃ³/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As part of its request, Williams has also asked for a review of the first-lap incident involving Esteban Ocon and Kimi Raikkonen, in which neither driver was penalised, and another much later incident that saw Kevin Magnussen given a 10-second penalty and two penalty points for squeezing Pierre Gasly towards the pit wall.

A team representative will join a teleconference with the stewards at 10am UK time for a preliminary hearing in which the stewards will assess whether there is new evidence that was not considered in the initial decision.

If Williams is able to provide that new evidence, a secondary hearing will take place one hour later in which the stewards will review their decisions based on that evidence.