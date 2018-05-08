        <
          Williams requests review of Sergey Sirotkin's Baku penalty

          The Pit Stop: Do the 2019 aero tweaks go far enough? (2:06)

          Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton tackle your questions on 2019 regulations, Mercedes' driver of the season and more. (2:06)

          4:28 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Williams has requested a review of a stewards' decision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that will see Sergey Sirotkin penalised three grid places for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

          Sirotkin was also given two penalty points on his superlicence for the first-lap collision with Sergio Perez before crashing out of the race in a separate incident with Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg. Williams has also requested a review of the second collision and, specifically, the way in which Alonso returned his damaged McLaren to the pits.

          As part of its request, Williams has also asked for a review of the first-lap incident involving Esteban Ocon and Kimi Raikkonen, in which neither driver was penalised, and another much later incident that saw Kevin Magnussen given a 10-second penalty and two penalty points for squeezing Pierre Gasly towards the pit wall.

          A team representative will join a teleconference with the stewards at 10am UK time for a preliminary hearing in which the stewards will assess whether there is new evidence that was not considered in the initial decision.

          If Williams is able to provide that new evidence, a secondary hearing will take place one hour later in which the stewards will review their decisions based on that evidence.

